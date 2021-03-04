Drew Daniel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Drew Daniel has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 4. 2021 Drew Daniel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.

RT @TYRF: We are saddened to hear of the passing of Drew Daniel, a longtime advocate in Tennessee and Shelby County. He will be greatly missed. We send our condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. We're thankful for Drew's service and dedication to our state.



Jason Rhea

Tiger Nation we lost another lifelong Tiger fan and one who is active in HH and Rebounders. He was a good friend of mine and wills be missed dearly at HH happy hours and tailgates. Tiger Nation please lift up Drew Daniel and his family and friends!

Kim Garner Cunningham

Prayers for all. Sorry to lose a true Tiger.

Richard Boatner

RIP , many condolences to the family, we true jack eaton fanatic,s care for all our peers an Memphis Tigers.

Frank Roche

May the suffering of Drew’s family and friends be brief. May they all feel the infinite loving arms of the universe around them to comfort them. May Drew’s transition be quick and easy. Be at peace, my friends.