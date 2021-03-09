Obituary – Death : RT @UFBUIndia: It is with great sadness that we share the untimely passing away of Mr Subhash Sawant, General Secretary of INBEF…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @UFBUIndia: It is with great sadness that we share the untimely passing away of Mr Subhash Sawant, General Secretary of INBEF, after battling with life today.

A veteran trade unionist who stood for the bank employees rights in India.

May his departed soul rest in peace!



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.