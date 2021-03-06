Obituary – Death : RT @Variety: #Nomadland director Chloé Zhao remembers Michael Wolf Snyder, who has died at 35: “I will always miss him. He would…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @Variety: #Nomadland director Chloé Zhao remembers Michael Wolf Snyder, who has died at 35: “I will always miss him. He would always be with me on set, after each take, and in the silence of every room tone. See you down the road, my friend” https://bit.ly/3bnfr1h



