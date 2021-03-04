Obituary – Death : RT @W_Selai1: Sad news Lady Dr. Sadaf has been killed in a bomb blast in Jalalabad today It may be recalled that three lady repo…

Death – Obituary : RT @W_Selai1: Sad news Lady Dr. Sadaf has been killed in a bomb blast in Jalalabad today It may be recalled that three lady reporters of Inkaas TV were martyred by unknown persons the day before yesterday. The ISIS claimed responsibility for both incidents.

#Afghanistan

@KhorBibi @a_siab



