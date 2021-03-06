Obituary – Death : RT @wiltspolicedogs: It is with great sadness that we pay tribute to one of our serving Police Dogs Chiko, who has died followin…

DEATH – OBITUARY NOTICES.

RT @wiltspolicedogs: It is with great sadness that we pay tribute to one of our serving Police Dogs Chiko, who has died following a lengthy illness.

He was a huge part of the @wiltshirepolice family and he will never be forgotten.💙

Read our tribute here: https://crowd.in/hExTUf



