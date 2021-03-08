Obituary – Death : RT @WinshillCC1: It is with great sadness that we announce that long time Club stalwart Jean Middleton passed away this weekend….

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @WinshillCC1: It is with great sadness that we announce that long time Club stalwart Jean Middleton passed away this weekend. Jean was an active committee member, tea lady & supported husband Don Middleton (Chairman) when the new pavilion was built. Thoughts are with Jon, Julie & Katy x



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.