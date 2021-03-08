Obituary – Death : RT @WolvesSpeedway: Wolverhampton Speedway are deeply saddened to hear that Dr Rod Brooks passed away on Sunday.Former Track D…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @WolvesSpeedway: Wolverhampton Speedway are deeply saddened to hear that

Dr Rod Brooks passed away on Sunday.

Former Track Doctor and later Medical Advisor here at Monmore.

Rod was a huge Speedway fan and travelled extensively following his passion.

Our condolences to wife Gilly and Family.



