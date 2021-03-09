Obituary – Death : RT @YALIRLCEA: It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our alumna, Mrs. Carine Novi from #DRC. She was a former…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @YALIRLCEA: It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our alumna, Mrs. Carine Novi from #DRC. She was a former participant in Cohort 13. Our condolences to her family and friends https://twitter.com/YaliRDC/status/1367943712974733314

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.