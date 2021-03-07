Obituary – Death : RT @yehtaehyung: Hello! My friends dad has passed away recently and it would be great if you could share or donate! Please don’t…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @yehtaehyung: Hello! My friends dad has passed away recently and it would be great if you could share or donate! Please don’t feel obliged to donate!

Sadaqa Jaariyah for my Parents https://www.gofundme.com/f/sadaqa-jaariyah-for-my-dad?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Read More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.