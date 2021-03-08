Obituary – Death : RT @zachreed12: Today the Cleveland community lost a true leader and friend, Ken Ferguson. Ken Ferguson Entertainment company …

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @zachreed12: Today the Cleveland community lost a true leader and friend, Ken Ferguson.

Ken Ferguson Entertainment company helped me through my first few years of organizing “Family Unity in the Park,” a great summertime festival. Rest easy my brother.

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.