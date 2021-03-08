Obituary – Death : RT @ZaneTraceHS: Zane Trace would like to offer heartfelt condolences to the Dunkle family in honor of Mr. Pete Dunkle.Mr. Dunk…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @ZaneTraceHS: Zane Trace would like to offer heartfelt condolences to the Dunkle family in honor of Mr. Pete Dunkle.

Mr. Dunkle touched thousands of lives and selflessly served the Zane Trace community to the very end.



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.