Obituary – Death : RT @zei_squirrel: sad to hear of John le Carré’s passing. I remember watching this democracy now interview with him in 2010 wher…

RT @zei_squirrel: sad to hear of John le Carré’s passing. I remember watching this democracy now interview with him in 2010 wherein he denounced the warmonger tony blair and the media and political system that enabled him, and the historical amnesia that accompanies imperialism. THREAD WITH CLIPS https://t.co/A3c3ihKmlNRead More

