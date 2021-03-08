Obituary – Death : Sad news in #journalism via @mrmayason – Ron Meyerson has died. He worked at @Newsweek from 1972-1992. He designed over 2000 cov…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Sad news in #journalism via @mrmayason – Ron Meyerson has died. He worked at @Newsweek from 1972-1992. He designed over 2000 covers including the famous “The Nixon Tapes” cover—selected as one of the 40 best covers ever designed in America by The Society of Magazine Editors.



