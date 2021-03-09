Obituary – Death : Sad to hear my friend, Michigan State Sen. Jack Welborn, state Chmn of Ronald Reagan’s challenge to Gerald Ford (in Ford’s homes…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Sad to hear my friend, Michigan State Sen. Jack Welborn, state Chmn of Ronald Reagan’s challenge to Gerald Ford (in Ford’s homestate!), died Sunday at 88. He was sworn into Senate the same day in 1974 (Smarter Wife) was sworn into the state House.

