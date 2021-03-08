Obituary – Death : Sad to hear the news of the passing of Zeke O’Connor. Zeke was an outstanding ambassador for the game of football, even after hi…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Sad to hear the news of the passing of Zeke O’Connor. Zeke was an outstanding ambassador for the game of football, even after his playing days and an integral part of the community. Thinking of his family during this difficult time. https://twitter.com/torontoargos/status/1368651219581943811

