Obituary – Death : Sad to see that Dr Finbar O’Callaghan has died. He was one of a number of unsung heroes that made a vital contribution to reform…

Sad to see that Dr Finbar O’Callaghan has died. He was one of a number of unsung heroes that made a vital contribution to reform in education provision most notably in the ‘free education’ initiative in the 1960s and the introduction of the RTCs. #molfeasa #edsharie #edchatieRead More

