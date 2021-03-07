Obituary – Death : Sad update. Phoenix 911 dispatcher Pamela Cooper died after nearly a week on life support. Her family says she was pressured to …

Deaths – Obituaries.

Sad update. Phoenix 911 dispatcher Pamela Cooper died after nearly a week on life support. Her family says she was pressured to work overtime while sick & wound up in the hospital. For more reporting about Pam & her workplace conditions head to http://12News.com @12News



———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.