Obituary – Death : Saddened to hear of the loss of another of our Brothers to cancer. To the Charbonneau family, and to the Brothers and Sisters of…

Saddened to hear of the loss of another of our Brothers to cancer. To the Charbonneau family, and to the Brothers and Sisters of Local 162; please know Martin is being mourned, and remembered, here in Los Angeles. We are #OneFireServiceFamily and what hurts one of us, hurts all. https://twitter.com/OPFFALocal_162/status/1369470683458191364

