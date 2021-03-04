Obituary – Death : So sad to hear about the passing of Colin Robinson. I first met him in 2015 when I wanted to have an honest discussion about how…

Death – Obituary : So sad to hear about the passing of Colin Robinson. I first met him in 2015 when I wanted to have an honest discussion about how media should treat with coverage of the LGBT community. At the time, a wild idea on local TV. Colin was a great teacher. RIP https://youtu.be/1e1Mufw-wAE?t=368

