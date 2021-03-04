Obituary – Death : The Burmese poet Ka Za Win (1982–2021) was killed yesterday while protesting peacefully. Please share his name, his image, and t…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

The Burmese poet Ka Za Win (1982–2021) was killed yesterday while protesting peacefully. Please share his name, his image, and the attached poem. Please pay attention to what is happening in Myanmar. Pay attention to the inhumanity and aggression of the Tatmadaw. Don’t look away!



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.