Obituary – Death : The funeral of the #WhiteHelmets volunteer Ahmed Al-Waki, today, Saturday, March 6, in the city of Al-Bab. Ahmed was killed last…

The funeral of the #WhiteHelmets volunteer Ahmed Al-Waki, today, Saturday, March 6, in the city of Al-Bab. Ahmed was killed last night while responding to the fire caused by the missile strikes by the regime and #Russia on Tarhin, east of #Aleppo.

#Syria https://twitter.com/Tania_Tania_C/status/1368253201686933507



