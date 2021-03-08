Obituary – Death : The humorist Tony Hendra has died at 79. His résumé included top editing jobs at National and Spy magazines and a zesty role in …

DEATH – OBITUARY:

The humorist Tony Hendra has died at 79. His résumé included top editing jobs at National and Spy magazines and a zesty role in the mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap,” but his well-received memoir led a daughter to accuse him of sexual abuse. https://nyti.ms/3bXTQLG

