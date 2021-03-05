Moses McCormick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : renowned polyglot Moses McCormick, a.k.a. Laoshu has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021

Moses McCormick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.

The Hyperpolyglot Activist mourns the death of renowned polyglot Moses McCormick, a.k.a. Laoshu, whose language learning journey I had been following closely. A sad day for the whole polyglot community. R.I.P. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rGRtVGUj7M

Michael Campbell

Over a decade ago, Moses Monweal McCormick started sharing his relentless passion and everything he learned with the world unselfishly. His unique talents and ability to communicate with people in any language have only served to open people’s eyes and make the world a more loving place. He was never afraid to approach a stranger and make new friends. I hope I speak for all of us how much we’ll miss him. We’ve lost a truly intelligent and talented man.

-Michael

Duncan Ogilvie

Wow! Shocking news – he was one of the first people I followed. Genuine love for languages but most importantly using them.

Justin Wilson

Well this is hard to process ;( I kind of sort of recognize his name written out in long form like that so it took a few rereads to make sure it was indeed him and man… in his prime. Really sad, he had so much left in him and I dare say the enthusiasm of several of us put together.

Michael Campbell

I’ve been binge watching his videos all night… and now words… his phrases and ability to respond to anybody in any language… whatever was in his brain… is just absolutely amazing… one moment Somali, another moment Croatian… and of course he had a Taiwanese family, so he was always code switching between very different lects!

Scott Delaney

So sad I didn’t watch his videos for a long time but back when he started on YouTube I really loved them. His approach really helped my Mandarin. He seemed a great guy and an inspiration to so many. Truly sad to hear this news

Alex Kramer

Wow. Terrible news. He was and will remain a legend to all polyglots.