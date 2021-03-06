Obituary – Death : The sun going down at the end of a sad week as I mourn the loss of a friend and, today, a much loved uncle. May you both RIP, n…

Deaths – Obituaries.

The sun going down at the end of a sad week as I mourn the loss of a friend and, today, a much loved uncle. May you both RIP, now free from pain. xx



———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.