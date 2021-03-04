Meiki Khune Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Itumeleng Khune’s sister Meiki Mapula Khune has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 4. 2021 Meiki Khune has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.

Itumeleng Khune’s sister Meiki Mapula Khune passed away last night (Wednesday night). Reports suggest that she died when her parents home caught fire and burnt to ashes during the night of Wednesday. At the time of her death, she was working in the marketing industry and was also the CEO of Khune Foundation. May her soul rest in peace!

George Mthombeni

May her soul rest in peace 2ht a tragedy. To the Khune family kere Modimo wa bowa. Stay strong

Thabiso Draai

We being the Amakhosi supporters we are crying with the family of our goalkeeper may the soul of his sister rest in peace we are saying God is always with the family even in this tragedy of death.

Naledi Maria Podesta Ramabe

Wait for the family to speak for themselves instead of rushing to be the first to break the news!