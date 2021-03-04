Meiki Khune Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Itumeleng Khune’s sister Meiki Mapula Khune has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 4. 2021
Meiki Khune has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.
Itumeleng Khune’s sister Meiki Mapula Khune passed away last night (Wednesday night). Reports suggest that she died when her parents home caught fire and burnt to ashes during the night of Wednesday.At the time of her death, she was working in the marketing industry and was also the CEO of Khune Foundation.
May her soul rest in peace!
—————————————————————————————
WHAT YOU JUST READ.
The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.
LEAVE A TRIBUTE
You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.
Once again thanks for visiting.
George Mthombeni
May her soul rest in peace 2ht a tragedy. To the Khune family kere Modimo wa bowa. Stay strong
Thabiso Draai
We being the Amakhosi supporters we are crying with the family of our goalkeeper may the soul of his sister rest in peace we are saying God is always with the family even in this tragedy of death.
Naledi Maria Podesta Ramabe
Wait for the family to speak for themselves instead of rushing to be the first to break the news!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.