Obituary – Death : This week, we mourn the loss of Dr. Hassan Abbas, a Syrian writer & thinker whose dedication to Syrian culture, intellectual…

This week, we mourn the loss of Dr. Hassan Abbas, a Syrian writer & thinker whose dedication to Syrian culture, intellectualism, & freedom inspired a generation of activists. A pioneer in both his thoughts & actions, Dr. Abbas lives on in our collective memory as a role model.



