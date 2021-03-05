Obituary – Death : Tough news to hear of the passing of Chris Schultz. We talked frequently about the CFL on and off the air. Always enjoyed his …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

Tough news to hear of the passing of Chris Schultz. We talked frequently about the CFL on and off the air. Always enjoyed his company when I would see him in person. Wonderful guy. #RIP #cfl #ArgosRead More

