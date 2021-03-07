Obituary – Death : Vale Jude Byrne. Jude was an active and valued member of several ASHM education committees. Our Conference team also worked very…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Vale Jude Byrne. Jude was an active and valued member of several ASHM education committees. Our Conference team also worked very closely with Jude, and when Jude was involved, you knew you were in safe hands. Our thoughts are with her friends and family. https://twitter.com/aivl/status/1368076637825200135

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.