Obituary – Death : We are deeply saddened by the passing of Academy Award-winning documentarian Leon Gast. Leon passed away peacefully this morning…

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Academy Award-winning documentarian Leon Gast. Leon passed away peacefully this morning at his home. A longtime resident of Woodstock, Leon was one of the festival’s earliest friends and supporters. He will be missed dearly.



