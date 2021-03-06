Obituary – Death : We are saddened by the loss of E-Club Hall of Famer Paul McMullen, who passed away in a ski accident on March 4, 202. McMullen, …

DEATH – OBITUARY NOTICES.

We are saddened by the loss of E-Club Hall of Famer Paul McMullen, who passed away in a ski accident on March 4, 202. McMullen, who was inducted into the E-Club Letterwinners Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003, was a member of the 1996 U.S. Olympic team.

https://emueagles.com/news/2021/3/5/mens-xc-e-club-hall-of-fame-member-paul-mcmullen-passes-away.aspx?utm_campaign=coschedule&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=EMUAlumni

