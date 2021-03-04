Obituary – Death : We mourn the loss of Anthony Blue, who was incarcerated at Roxbury Correctional Institution in MD. He passed away at the age of …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

We mourn the loss of Anthony Blue, who was incarcerated at Roxbury Correctional Institution in MD. He passed away at the age of 63 on May 6, 2020. Anthony loved the song “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke and would ask his caretaker, Charles Baxter, to sing the lyrics to him.



