Obituary – Death : We mourn the loss of LAPD Officer Jose Luis Anzora who passed away yesterday from injuries sustained while directing traffic. Th…

Death – Obituary : We mourn the loss of LAPD Officer Jose Luis Anzora who passed away yesterday from injuries sustained while directing traffic. This loss reminds us of the sacrifice of so many who put themselves in harm’s way in service to our community. Rest in Peace.

https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ/status/1367349306307473410

