Obituary – Death : We mourn the passing of one of our alums, David Judson Yeats. He earned a BA in History & International Studies, and had a s…

Death – Obituary : We mourn the passing of one of our alums, David Judson Yeats. He earned a BA in History & International Studies, and had a successful career as a grant writer in New Orleans. Beloved by his family & friends, he was a kind & intelligent soul. RIP, Judson. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/new-orleans-la/david-yeats-10078165

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.