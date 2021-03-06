Obituary – Death : We were so sad to hear yesterday that Clyde Siebman of Sherman passed away at 62 from a heart attack. Clyde was a legend in buil…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

We were so sad to hear yesterday that Clyde Siebman of Sherman passed away at 62 from a heart attack. Clyde was a legend in building the @TexasGOP. He will be greatly missed. #txlege @CatParksTX



