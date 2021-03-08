Obituary – Death : We’re heartbroken to hear of the passing of beloved community leader Irene Meza-Herrig. For years she oversaw the motorcycle con…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

We’re heartbroken to hear of the passing of beloved community leader Irene Meza-Herrig. For years she oversaw the motorcycle contingent & dykes on bikes, the official parade kickoff. Though her legacy will live on, we will never be the same without her. https://sdlgbtn.com/social/2018/07/02/she-might-be-first-face-you-see-san-diego-pride-parade

