Obituary – Death : While we mourn Mark Giangreco’s passing, let us recall Chicago tv sportscasting’s true king, the man who first took a minicam in…

Deaths – Obituaries.

While we mourn Mark Giangreco’s passing, let us recall Chicago tv sportscasting’s true king, the man who first took a minicam into a locker room and interviewed every player as if it were a congressional inquiry, a practice now so de rigueur we forget how comical it is.



———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.