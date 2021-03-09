Obituary – Death : With deep sadness, we mourn the loss of Jude Byrne, recipient of the International Rolleston Award in 2011. Jude was a brave pio…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

With deep sadness, we mourn the loss of Jude Byrne, recipient of the International Rolleston Award in 2011. Jude was a brave pioneer and fierce advocate for the rights of people who use drugs. The harm reduction community will miss her dearly but we are thankful for her legacy.



