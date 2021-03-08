Obituary – Death : With great sadness I have been informed this morning of the passing away of Steve Wratten. Steve was a wonderful colleague who s…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

With great sadness I have been informed this morning of the passing away of Steve Wratten. Steve was a wonderful colleague who supported me a lot during my early days at Lincoln Uni and an inspiring entomologist who contributed immensely to conservation biocontrol!

