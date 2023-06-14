Obituary: Derek Durante, North Cumberland Middle School Teacher from Cranston RI, Passes Away

Derek Durante, North Cumberland Middle School Teacher from Cranston, RI, Passes Away

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Derek Durante, a beloved teacher at North Cumberland Middle School. Derek, who resided in Cranston, RI, passed away on [insert date].

Derek was a passionate and dedicated educator who touched the lives of countless students throughout his career. He was known for his kindness, humor, and unwavering commitment to his students’ success.

Born in [insert birthplace], Derek graduated from [insert college/university] with a degree in education. He began his teaching career at [insert previous school], later joining the faculty at North Cumberland Middle School. Derek’s impact on his students was evident in the many messages of gratitude and stories that have been shared since his passing.

Derek will be deeply missed by his colleagues, students, and loved ones. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Derek Durante.

