Obituary: Dirk Lehberger, Iconic Manager of Arch Enemy, Passes Away Tragically

Iconic Arch Enemy Manager Dirk Lehberger’s Tragic Departure

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dirk Lehberger, the iconic manager of the metal band Arch Enemy. Lehberger died on September 2nd, 2021, at the age of 51. He had been battling cancer for some time.

Lehberger was a beloved figure in the metal community, known for his passion and dedication to the music industry. He was instrumental in the success of Arch Enemy, having managed the band for over a decade.

Lehberger’s contributions to the metal scene will not be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and fans.

