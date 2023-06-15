Obituary: Don Scott Passes Away Recently

Don Scott Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Don Scott. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Don lived a full and meaningful life, always putting his family and friends first. He had a passion for sports and spent many years coaching and mentoring young athletes. Don was also a successful businessman and made a positive impact on many lives through his work.

Don will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His kind heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering spirit will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Don. You will always be loved and remembered.

