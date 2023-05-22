Obituary: Donald Macleod, Member of Free Church of Scotland, Passes Away

Donald Macleod Obituary: Member Of Free Church of Scotland Has Died

Early Life and Education

Donald Macleod, a prominent member of the Free Church of Scotland, has passed away at the age of 87. Born in Glasgow in 1933, Macleod was raised in a devout Christian family and developed a passion for theology and biblical studies from a young age. He went on to study at the University of Glasgow, where he received a degree in philosophy and theology.

Ministry and Career

After completing his studies, Macleod began his ministry as a Free Church minister in the remote villages of the Outer Hebrides. He quickly became known for his powerful preaching and pastoral care, and was soon appointed to leadership roles within the church. In 1970, he was elected as the Principal of the Free Church College in Edinburgh, where he served for over 20 years.

During his tenure as Principal, Macleod oversaw significant changes in the Free Church, including the establishment of a new theological college and the creation of the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing) following a dispute over the church’s direction. He also continued to be a prolific writer and speaker, publishing numerous books and articles on theology and Christian living.

Legacy and Influence

Macleod’s influence on the Free Church of Scotland and the wider Christian community cannot be overstated. He was widely regarded as one of the leading theologians of his generation, and his writings continue to be read and studied by Christians around the world. He was also a passionate advocate for his church and its values, working tirelessly to promote the gospel and defend the church’s position on various issues.

In addition to his theological contributions, Macleod will be remembered for his warm personality and kind heart. He was deeply committed to his family and friends, and was known for his generosity and hospitality. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Final Thoughts

Donald Macleod’s passing is a great loss to the Free Church of Scotland and the wider Christian community. He leaves behind a legacy of faithful service and theological insight that will continue to inspire and challenge generations to come. May he rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing to all who were touched by his life and ministry.

Donald Macleod Free Church of Scotland Donald Macleod Obituary Remembering Donald Macleod Free Church of Scotland Mourns Donald Macleod’s Death Tributes to Donald Macleod, Member of Free Church of Scotland