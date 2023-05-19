Obituary: Dr. Rana Sabbagh of Gastrocenter of Michigan Passes Away in Dearborn

Dr. Rana Sabbagh Death – Obituary, Michigan, Dearborn, Gastrocenter of Michigan

On June 4, 2021, the medical community lost a brilliant gastroenterologist, Dr. Rana Sabbagh. She passed away at the age of 46 in her home in Michigan due to unknown causes. Her death has left a void in the medical community, and her colleagues, patients, and loved ones are mourning her loss.

A Life Dedicated to Medicine

Dr. Sabbagh was born in Lebanon in 1975 and moved to the United States with her family in 1980. She attended the University of Michigan for her undergraduate studies and then went on to earn her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in 2001. She completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in gastroenterology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

After completing her training, Dr. Sabbagh joined the Gastrocenter of Michigan in Dearborn, where she worked as a gastroenterologist for over a decade. She was known for her expertise in diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer, and acid reflux disease. She was also a skilled endoscopist and performed hundreds of colonoscopies, esophagogastroduodenoscopies, and other procedures throughout her career.

A Beloved Colleague, Mentor, and Friend

Dr. Sabbagh was not only a skilled physician but also a beloved colleague, mentor, and friend to many in the medical community. Her colleagues remember her as a compassionate, dedicated, and hardworking physician who always put her patients first. She was known for her excellent bedside manner and her ability to connect with her patients on a personal level.

Dr. Sabbagh was also a mentor to many young physicians and medical students. She was passionate about teaching and sharing her knowledge with others. She often volunteered to speak at medical conferences and was involved in several medical organizations, including the American College of Gastroenterology and the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

Outside of work, Dr. Sabbagh was a devoted mother to her two children and a loving wife to her husband. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.

A Legacy of Compassionate Care

Dr. Sabbagh’s death is a tremendous loss to her family, friends, colleagues, and patients. She leaves behind a legacy of compassionate care and a commitment to excellence in medicine. Her patients remember her as a physician who always took the time to listen to their concerns and provide them with the best possible care.

Her colleagues and friends are devastated by her loss but remember her with fondness and admiration. They describe her as a kind, empathetic, and skilled physician who will be deeply missed.

Final Thoughts

Dr. Rana Sabbagh’s death is a great loss to the medical community, especially to the Gastrocenter of Michigan and her patients. She was a dedicated and talented physician who touched the lives of many people during her career. Her legacy of compassionate care and commitment to excellence in medicine will continue to inspire and guide her colleagues and future generations of physicians.

