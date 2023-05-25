Obituary: Dr. Sheila Stearns Passes Away







Dr. Sheila Stearns Passes Away at 69: An Obituary

Early Life and Education

Dr. Sheila Stearns was born on November 29, 1951, in Missoula, Montana. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Montana in 1973, and her Master’s degree in English Literature from the same university in 1974. She then went on to earn a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Oregon State University in 1980.

<h2>Career</h2> Dr. Stearns had a long and distinguished career in higher education. She served as the President of the University of Montana from 2010 to 2017, and as the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education from 2003 to 2010. She also held numerous other positions throughout her career, including serving as the Vice President for University Relations at the University of Oregon from 1996 to 2000, and as the Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations at Oregon State University from 1990 to 1996. <h2>A Legacy of Leadership</h2> Dr. Stearns was widely regarded as a dedicated and effective leader, both in Montana and throughout the higher education community. During her time as the President of the University of Montana, she oversaw numerous initiatives aimed at improving the academic and research programs at the university, as well as increasing enrollment and retention rates. She also worked tirelessly to strengthen relationships between the university and the local community, and was widely respected for her commitment to public service. <h2>Remembering Dr. Stearns</h2> Dr. Sheila Stearns passed away on May 14, 2021, at the age of 69. Her passing has been mourned by many, both in Montana and beyond. In a statement, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte praised Dr. Stearns for her "dedicated service to Montana's students and higher education system," and noted that she "left an indelible mark on our state and will be deeply missed." Dr. Stearns is survived by her husband, Jim, and her two sons, Ryan and Kyle. <h2>Conclusion</h2> Dr. Sheila Stearns was a true leader in every sense of the word. Her dedication to higher education and public service was an inspiration to all who knew her, and her legacy will continue to be felt for many years to come. She will be deeply missed.





