“Obituary: Dr. Sheila Stearns, Prominent Educator, Passes Away.”

Dr. Sheila Stearns Passes Away at 81

Dr. Sheila Stearns, a renowned educator and former Montana higher education commissioner, passed away on July 3, 2021, at the age of 81. Her death was confirmed by her family.

Early Life and Education

Dr. Stearns was born in 1940 and grew up in New York City. She earned her undergraduate degree in history from Wellesley College before obtaining a master’s degree in education from Harvard University and a Ph.D. in education from the University of Colorado.

Career and Achievements

Dr. Stearns had a long and illustrious career in education, serving as a professor, academic administrator, and advocate for higher education. She was appointed Montana’s Commissioner of Higher Education in 2003, becoming the first woman to hold that position. During her tenure, she worked to improve the state’s higher education system, increase access to education, and promote diversity and inclusion.

Prior to her appointment as commissioner, Dr. Stearns served as president of Wayne State College in Nebraska and as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Montana. She also held various teaching and administrative positions at the University of Colorado and the University of Wyoming.

Dr. Stearns was widely respected in the education community and received numerous awards and honors throughout her career. She was inducted into the Montana Business Hall of Fame in 2018 and received the Montana Ambassador Award in 2017.

Remembering Dr. Stearns

Dr. Stearns’ passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from colleagues, friends, and former students. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte released a statement honoring her legacy:

“Dr. Stearns was a trailblazer in Montana and beyond, and her contributions to higher education will be felt for generations to come. She was a tireless advocate for students and worked to ensure that all Montanans had access to the education they needed to succeed.”

Dr. Stearns is survived by her husband, Jim, and their two children, Megan and Dan.

Conclusion

The education community has lost a true leader and advocate in the passing of Dr. Sheila Stearns. Her legacy will continue to inspire and influence educators and students for years to come.

