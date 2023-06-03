Obituary: Easton Kraaima of South Ogden UT, Dies in Motorcycle Accident in Roy

Easton Kraaima Passes Away in Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Early Life and Education

Easton Kraaima was born on June 15, 1987, in South Ogden, Utah. He grew up in the area and attended local schools, including Bonneville High School. After graduating from high school, Kraaima attended Weber State University, where he earned a degree in business.

Career and Achievements

Kraaima had a successful career in business, working for several companies in the Ogden area. He was known for his hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. He was also deeply involved in his community, volunteering his time and resources to various organizations and causes.

Tragic Accident

On the evening of July 12, 2021, Easton Kraaima was involved in a tragic motorcycle accident in Roy, Utah. According to eyewitnesses, Kraaima was riding his motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, Kraaima passed away at the scene.

Remembering Easton Kraaima

Easton Kraaima was a beloved member of the South Ogden community, and his passing has left many in shock and sadness. Friends and family members have taken to social media to share their memories of Kraaima and offer their condolences to his loved ones.

One friend wrote, “Easton was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever known. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met. He will be deeply missed.”

Another friend added, “Easton was a true leader in our community, always willing to lend a helping hand and make a difference. His passing is a great loss to us all.”

Final Thoughts

Easton Kraaima was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many in his community. His passing is a tragic loss, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

