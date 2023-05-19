Obituary: Equity Residential Founder, Sam Zell, Passes Away at 81

Sam Zell Dead at 81: Equity Residential Founder Death and Obituary

Sam Zell, the founder of Equity Residential and a prominent real estate investor, passed away on January 23, 2022, at the age of 81. Zell was known for his unconventional approach to investing and his ability to spot opportunities in the market that others overlooked.

Early Life and Career

Sam Zell was born in Chicago in 1941 and grew up in a Jewish family. He attended the University of Michigan, where he earned a degree in economics. After college, Zell returned to Chicago and started his career as a real estate lawyer.

In the 1960s, Zell began investing in real estate, starting with small apartment buildings in Chicago. He quickly realized that there was a big opportunity in the market for affordable housing, and he began buying up properties in low-income neighborhoods. Zell’s strategy was to buy distressed properties at a discount and then renovate them to attract higher-paying tenants.

Founding Equity Residential

In 1993, Zell founded Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focused on the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily residential properties. Over the next two decades, Equity Residential grew to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States, with a portfolio of over 300 properties in more than 20 states.

Zell’s approach to investing was unique in the industry. He was known for his contrarian views and his willingness to take risks. He once said, “If everyone is going left, look right.” Zell was also a big believer in the power of incentives and was known for aligning the interests of management and shareholders.

Philanthropy and Legacy

Sam Zell was a generous philanthropist who donated millions of dollars to various causes throughout his life. He was a strong supporter of education and gave generously to the University of Michigan, the University of Chicago, and other institutions. He also supported Jewish causes and was a prominent donor to the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago.

Zell’s legacy in the real estate industry is significant. He was a pioneer in the REIT industry and helped to create a new asset class that has become a cornerstone of the modern investment landscape. He was also a mentor to many young real estate professionals and inspired them with his unique approach to investing.

Conclusion

Sam Zell was a visionary real estate investor and a true pioneer in the industry. His unconventional approach to investing and his willingness to take risks helped him to build one of the largest real estate empires in the world. Zell’s legacy will live on through the many people he inspired and the institutions he supported.

