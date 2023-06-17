Obituary: Eva Liu of Naperville Passes Away Following Push Down Slope in Germany

Eva Liu, Beloved Wife and Mother, Passes Away After Tragic Accident in Germany

Eva Liu, a cherished wife and mother from Naperville, Illinois, tragically passed away on September 4th, 2021, at the age of 42. She was in Germany, visiting a scenic park with her family when she was unexpectedly pushed down a slope, sustaining fatal injuries.

Eva was born in China on March 17th, 1979, and immigrated to the United States in 1996. She graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in Accounting and went on to work in the finance industry. She was known for her strong work ethic, intelligence, and kind-hearted nature.

Eva met the love of her life, James, in 2001, and they were married in 2004. Together they had two beautiful children, Emily and Ethan, whom she adored and cherished. Eva was a dedicated mother who always put her family first and made sure they were happy and well taken care of.

Eva was a passionate traveler who loved exploring new places with her family. She enjoyed hiking, biking, and taking in the beauty of nature. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Eva was a kind and loving person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, James, her children, Emily and Ethan, her parents, and her siblings.

A service in memory of Eva will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.

