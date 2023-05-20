Obituary for Abbie Richardson of Goulburn

Remembering Abbie Richardson: A Life Lived with Purpose and Passion

Abbie Richardson Obituary

Abbie Richardson, a beloved member of the Goulburn community, passed away on June 1, 2021, at the age of 76. She was born on February 10, 1945, in Goulburn, New South Wales, to William and Mary Richardson.

Abbie was a passionate advocate for social justice and worked tirelessly to make the world a better place. She began her career as a teacher, but it was her work as a community activist that truly defined her legacy.

Abbie was a founding member of the Goulburn Women’s Shelter and dedicated much of her life to helping women and children in need. She also served as a member of the Goulburn City Council, where she championed environmental causes and advocated for the rights of marginalized communities.

Abbie was known for her unwavering commitment to her values and her willingness to stand up for what she believed in, even in the face of opposition. She was a force to be reckoned with, and her impact on the Goulburn community will be felt for generations to come.

Abbie Richardson Goulburn

Abbie Richardson was a beloved member of the Goulburn community, and her impact on the city and its residents cannot be overstated. She was a trailblazer in the fight for social justice and a tireless advocate for the rights of women and marginalized communities.

Abbie’s work with the Goulburn Women’s Shelter was particularly impactful, providing a safe haven for women and children in need. Her dedication to this cause was unwavering, and she worked tirelessly to secure funding and support for the shelter.

In addition to her work with the Women’s Shelter, Abbie was also a member of the Goulburn City Council, where she fought for environmental causes and advocated for the rights of marginalized communities. She was never afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what she believed in, even when it was unpopular or controversial.

Abbie’s legacy in the Goulburn community will live on for generations to come. Her commitment to social justice and her passion for helping others was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all those whose lives she touched.

