Obituary for Adelina Olea and Zeferino Martinez, Santa Maria Residents Who Died in Highway 1 Collision Near Lompoc

Adelina Olea and Zeferino Martinez Obituary

On Monday, August 23, 2021, Adelina Olea and Zeferino Martinez, both residents of Santa Maria, tragically lost their lives in a car accident on Highway 1 near Lompoc.

Adelina Olea was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known for her kind heart and selflessness, always putting the needs of others before her own. Adelina enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved to cook and bake for them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Zeferino Martinez was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a hardworking man who took pride in providing for his family. Zeferino enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors, and he loved to make people laugh with his jokes and sense of humor. He will be remembered for his kind spirit and generous nature.

Adelina Olea and Zeferino Martinez were both taken too soon, and their loss has left a profound impact on their family and community. They will be forever remembered and deeply missed.

Rest in peace, Adelina and Zeferino.

